ITV - ADR (ITVPY) Price Target Increased by 7.43% to 12.96

The average one-year price target for ITV - ADR (OTC:ITVPY) has been revised to 12.96 / share. This is an increase of 7.43% from the prior estimate of 12.06 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.43 to a high of 16.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.06% from the latest reported closing price of 9.25 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITV - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITVPY is 0.03%, a decrease of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.11% to 28K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITVPY by 4.52% over the last quarter.
