Ituran’s AGM Results and Strategic Appointments

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., a leader in mobility technology, has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, confirming the renewal of Fahn Kanne & Co. as independent auditors and the re-election of key directors. The company, known for its innovative location-based services, continues to expand its subscriber base, solidifying its market presence across Israel and Latin America.

