News & Insights

Stocks

Ituran’s AGM Results and Strategic Appointments

November 12, 2024 — 01:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) has released an update.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., a leader in mobility technology, has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, confirming the renewal of Fahn Kanne & Co. as independent auditors and the re-election of key directors. The company, known for its innovative location-based services, continues to expand its subscriber base, solidifying its market presence across Israel and Latin America.

For further insights into ITRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.