ITURAN LOCATION &NTROL Earnings Results: $ITRN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ITURAN LOCATION &NTROL ($ITRN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.70 per share, beating estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $82,880,000, missing estimates of $84,412,140 by $-1,532,140.
ITURAN LOCATION &NTROL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of ITURAN LOCATION &NTROL stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC removed 188,620 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,875,513
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 79,690 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,482,343
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 74,760 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,328,774
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 56,956 shares (+26.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,774,179
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 50,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,557,500
- ARISTIDES CAPITAL LLC added 48,850 shares (+26.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,521,677
- HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. removed 47,691 shares (-17.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,485,574
