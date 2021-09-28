Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ITRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -25% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.86, the dividend yield is 2.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITRN was $25.86, representing a -9.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.65 and a 92.27% increase over the 52 week low of $13.45.

ITRN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and NetApp, Inc. (NTAP). ITRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62. Zacks Investment Research reports ITRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.73%, compared to an industry average of 14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the itrn Dividend History page.

