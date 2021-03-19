Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 22, 2021

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ITRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITRN was $22.39, representing a -6.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.86 and a 99.73% increase over the 52 week low of $11.21.

ITRN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). ITRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79. Zacks Investment Research reports ITRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.35%, compared to an industry average of 15%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITRN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITRN as a top-10 holding:

ARK ETF Trust (IZRL)

ARK ETF Trust (PRNT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PRNT with an increase of 44.52% over the last 100 days. IZRL has the highest percent weighting of ITRN at 2.01%.

