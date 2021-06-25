Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2021

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ITRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -78.13% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.26, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITRN was $27.26, representing a -4.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.65 and a 117.73% increase over the 52 week low of $12.52.

ITRN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Western Digital Corporation (WDC). ITRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88. Zacks Investment Research reports ITRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.77%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITRN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITRN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITRN as a top-10 holding:

ARK ETF Trust (ITRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IZRL with an decrease of -2.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ITRN at 2.06%.

