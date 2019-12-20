Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ITRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ITRN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.07, the dividend yield is 3.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITRN was $25.07, representing a -34.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.50 and a 16.44% increase over the 52 week low of $21.53.

ITRN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and KLA Corporation (KLAC). ITRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports ITRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -30.2%, compared to an industry average of -2.1%.

