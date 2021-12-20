Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2021

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ITRN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ITRN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.81, the dividend yield is 2.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITRN was $25.81, representing a -13.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.85 and a 44.76% increase over the 52 week low of $17.83.

ITRN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX). ITRN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports ITRN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.11%, compared to an industry average of 8.2%.

