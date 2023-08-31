Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 35.70

The average one-year price target for Ituran Location And Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) has been revised to 35.70 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 30.60 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.33% from the latest reported closing price of 30.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ituran Location And Control. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRN is 0.52%, a decrease of 3.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 14,594K shares. The put/call ratio of ITRN is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vulcan Value Partners holds 2,032K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,397K shares, representing a decrease of 17.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 2,030K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,909K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 29.94% over the last quarter.

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 1,288K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Ibex Investors holds 1,259K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,096K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Ituran Location And Control Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is an Israeli company that provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, and markets GPS wireless communications products. Ituran is traded on NASDAQ and is included in the TA-100 Index.

