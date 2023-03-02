Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Ituran Location and Control said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 4, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.88%, the lowest has been 2.00%, and the highest has been 7.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.39%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.24% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ituran Location and Control is $28.05. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.24% from its latest reported closing price of $22.76.

The projected annual revenue for Ituran Location and Control is $328MM, an increase of 11.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ituran Location and Control. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRN is 0.24%, a decrease of 31.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.13% to 16,267K shares. The put/call ratio of ITRN is 9.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Vulcan Value Partners holds 2,430K shares representing 11.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares, representing a decrease of 29.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 19.87% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 1,858K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 99.94% over the last quarter.

VVPSX - Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund Investor Class Shares holds 1,714K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,792K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 36.10% over the last quarter.

Ibex Investors holds 1,256K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares, representing an increase of 14.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,121K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 16.16% over the last quarter.

Ituran Location And Control Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is an Israeli company that provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, and markets GPS wireless communications products. Ituran is traded on NASDAQ and is included in the TA-100 Index.

