News & Insights

Stocks

Ituran Expands Telematics Reach in Indian Market

December 04, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s joint venture in India, Lumax Ituran Telematics, has successfully completed a validation phase of its telematic devices with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, marking a significant expansion in the Indian market. This collaboration expects to annually supply tens of thousands of devices, enhancing connected vehicle services across a rapidly evolving automotive sector. The move strengthens Ituran’s global position in the telematics industry and signifies a key growth milestone.

For further insights into ITRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.