Ituran Expands Telematics Reach in Indian Market

Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s joint venture in India, Lumax Ituran Telematics, has successfully completed a validation phase of its telematic devices with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, marking a significant expansion in the Indian market. This collaboration expects to annually supply tens of thousands of devices, enhancing connected vehicle services across a rapidly evolving automotive sector. The move strengthens Ituran’s global position in the telematics industry and signifies a key growth milestone.
For further insights into ITRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.