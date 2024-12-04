Ituran Expands Telematics Reach in Indian Market

Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) has released an update.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s joint venture in India, Lumax Ituran Telematics, has successfully completed a validation phase of its telematic devices with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, marking a significant expansion in the Indian market. This collaboration expects to annually supply tens of thousands of devices, enhancing connected vehicle services across a rapidly evolving automotive sector. The move strengthens Ituran’s global position in the telematics industry and signifies a key growth milestone.

