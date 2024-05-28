Ituran Announces $8 Million Shareholder Dividend

Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) has released an update.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has announced a significant return to shareholders with a $0.39 per share dividend, totaling around $8 million, to be paid on July 2, 2024. The company confirmed that this distribution aligns with Israeli law requirements and will not affect its operational capability or future plans, maintaining a strong financial position with substantial retained earnings and cash balance.

