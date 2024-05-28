News & Insights

Stocks

Ituran Announces $8 Million Shareholder Dividend

May 28, 2024 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) has released an update.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has announced a significant return to shareholders with a $0.39 per share dividend, totaling around $8 million, to be paid on July 2, 2024. The company confirmed that this distribution aligns with Israeli law requirements and will not affect its operational capability or future plans, maintaining a strong financial position with substantial retained earnings and cash balance.

For further insights into ITRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.