ITT Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Ratings for ITT (NYSE:ITT) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $170.83, a high estimate of $186.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.05% from the previous average price target of $153.83.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ITT. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vladimir Bystricky Citigroup Raises Buy $186.00 $159.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $145.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $177.00 $160.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $171.00 $161.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $160.00 $150.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $161.00 $148.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ITT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ITT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ITT compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ITT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ITT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ITT's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ITT analyst ratings.

Get to Know ITT Better

ITT began its journey as International Telephone & Telegraph in 1920. Through decades of acquisitions in the mid-1900s, ITT went from manufacturing telephone switching equipment to operating hotels, car rentals, insurance agencies, and bread bakeries. In 1995, the firm split into three separate entities, one of which is the ITT in current operation. After a few more spinoffs in 2011, today ITT Inc. sells automotive, industrial, and aerospace products such as brake pads, seals, pumps, valves, connectors, and regulators. It has operations around the globe with notable exposures to North America, Europe, and Asia.

Breaking Down ITT's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ITT's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.26% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ITT's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ITT's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ITT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ITT's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ITT

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ITT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.