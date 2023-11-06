ITT Shares Increase 4.4% Since Reporting Q3 Earnings Beat

ITT Inc.’s ITT third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.37 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.27 per share. The bottom line jumped 14.2% year over year, owing to segment operating income growth and benefits from share repurchases. Shares of the company have increased 4.4% since the earnings release on Nov 2.



Total revenues of $822.1 million beat the consensus estimate of $810 million. The top line increased 9.1% year over year, owing to higher sales volume and pricing actions, particularly within Industrial Process’ aftermarket business. The acquisition of Micro-Mode contributed 1% to the top line. Organic sales rose 5.4% year over year. Foreign currency translation had a 3% favorable impact on sales.



In the reported quarter, total orders climbed 5.5% year over year to $824.1 million.

Segmental Results

Revenues from the Industrial Process segment totaled $279.8 million, up 12.6% year over year. Our estimate for Industrial Process’ revenues was $ 277.5 million.



Higher sales volume and pricing actions drove the segment’s performance. Organic sales increased 10.9%. The adjusted operating income increased more than 24% year over year.



Revenues from the Motion Technologies segment totaled $359.5 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. Our estimate for segmental revenues in the quarter was $358.4 million.



The impact of favorable foreign currency translation of $15.3 million higher sales volume aided the segment’s performance. Organic revenues inched up 0.6%. The adjusted operating income increased 12.8% year over year.



Revenues from the Connect & Control Technologies segment totaled $184.0 million, up 12.7% year over year, and up 7.7% organically. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $170.3 million.



Favorable pricing actions, volume growth in aerospace and defense components and the acquisition of Micro-Mode aided the segment’s performance. The adjusted operating income increased 10.6% year over year.

ITT Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ITT Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ITT Inc. Quote

Margin Profile

During the third quarter, ITT’s cost of revenues increased 4.3% year over year to $542.7 million. The gross profit increased 19.7% to $279.4 million.



General and administrative expenses decreased 40.8% year over year to $66.9 million, while sales and marketing expenses rose 12.4% to $44.4 million. Research and development expenses inched up 2.5% year over year to $25.0 million.



The adjusted segmental operating income in the quarter increased 16.7% year over year to $159.7 million. The margin increased 120 basis points (bps) to 19.4%. Results benefited from productivity, pricing actions and higher sales volume.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the third quarter, ITT had cash and cash equivalents of $430.8 million compared with $561.2 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2022. The company’s commercial paper and current maturities of long-term debt were $245.4 million compared with $451 million at the end of December 2022.



In the first three months of 2023, ITT generated net cash of $367.6 million from operating activities compared with $115.2 million cash generated in the year-ago period. During the first three months, capital expenditure totaled $68.5 million, down 7.1% year over year. Free cash flow was $299.1 million in the third quarter compared with free cash flow of $41.5 million at the end of the year-ago period.



During the third quarter, ITT paid out dividends of $71.9 million, up 8.8% year over year. Share repurchases were $60.0 million in the period compared with $245.6 million in the year-ago period.

2023 Outlook Raised

ITT expects adjusted earnings to be $5.15-$5.21 per share compared with adjusted earnings of $4.95-$5.15 per share anticipated earlier. The guided range reflects a 16-17% increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings is $5.11 per share.



ITT expects an approximately 9% (7-8% organically) increase in revenues in 2023 compared with 7-9% (6-8% organically) growth predicted earlier. Adjusted segment operating margin is estimated to be 18.3-18.9% compared with 17.7-18.5% stated before, indicating an increase of 110-170 bps. Free cash flow is estimated to be more than $400 million in 2023. This indicates a free cash flow margin of 12%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ITT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:



Graco Inc. GGG presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). GGG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 7.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Graco’s 2023 earnings have increased 1.3%. The stock has gained 12.9% in the past year.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.



AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 2.7% for fiscal 2024 (ending June 2024) in the past 60 days. Shares of Applied Industrial have risen 23.5% in the past year.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of approximately 14%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings have increased 4.5% for 2023. The stock has soared 25.8% in the past year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ITT Inc. (ITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.