ITT Shares Increase 1.2% Since Reporting Q2 Earnings Beat

ITT Inc.’s ITT second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.33 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share. The bottom line jumped 35.7% year over year, owing to higher revenues. Shares of the company have increased 1.2% since the earnings release on Aug 3.



Total revenues of $833.9 million beat the consensus estimate of $789 million. The top line increased 13.7% year over year, owing to growth across all segments. The acquisition of Micro-Mode contributed 1% to the top line. Organic sales rose 12.5% year over year. Foreign currency translation had a 1% favorable impact on sales.



In the reported quarter, total orders climbed 14% year over year, thanks to pump project wins and aftermarket demand, aerospace growth, and Friction OE and rail share gains.

Segmental Results

Revenues from Industrial Process totaled $293.6 million, up 22.5% year over year. Our estimate for Industrial Process’ revenues was $265.5 million.



Growth in projects, baseline pumps, parts and service drove the segment’s performance. Organic sales increased 22.6%. The adjusted operating income augmented more than 66% year over year.



Revenues from the Motion Technologies segment totaled $368.8 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. Our estimate for segmental revenues in the quarter was $351.2 million.



The impact of favorable foreign currency translation of $5.3 million and higher sales volume in Friction OE and pricing actions aided the segment’s performance. Organic revenues inched up 9.7%. The adjusted operating income increased 22.2% year over year.



Revenues from the Connect & Control Technologies segment totaled $172.2 million, up 5.5% year over year and up 3.1% organically. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $169.1 million.



Growth in aerospace and defense and the acquisition of Micro-Mode aided the segment’s performance. The adjusted operating income increased 7.5% year over year.

ITT Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ITT Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ITT Inc. Quote

Margin Profile

During the second quarter, ITT’s cost of revenues increased 8.4% year over year to $553.9 million. The gross profit increased 26% to $280.0 million.



General and administrative expenses decreased 20% year over year to $68.4 million, while sales and marketing expenses rose 8.7% to $43.9 million. Research and development expenses inched up 5.8% year over year to $25.7 million.



The adjusted segmental operating income in the quarter increased 34.1% year over year to $156.2 million. The margin increased 280 basis points (bps) to 18.7%. Results benefited from higher sales volume and pricing actions.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter, ITT had cash and cash equivalents of $462.1 million, compared with $561.2 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2022. The company’s commercial paper and current maturities of long-term debt were $396.5 million compared with $451 million at the end of December 2022.



In the second quarter, ITT generated net cash of $197.8 million from operating activities, compared with $54.2 million cash generated in the year-ago period. During the second quarter, capital expenditure totaled $46.3 million, down 2.5% year over year. Free cash flow was $151.5 million in the second quarter, compared with free cash flow of $6.7 million at the end of the year-ago period.



During the second quarter, ITT paid out dividends of $48.1 million, up 8.6% year over year. Share repurchases were $60.5 million in the period compared with $240.9 million in the year-ago period.

2023 Outlook Raised

ITT expects adjusted earnings of $4.95-$5.15 per share, compared with adjusted earnings of $4.65-$4.95 per share anticipated earlier. The guided range reflects a 11-16% increase year over year. The midpoint of the guided range — $5.05 — lies above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of $4.94 per share.



ITT continues to expect a 7-9% (6-8% organically) increase in revenues in 2023. Adjusted segment operating margin is estimated to be 17.7-18.5%, compared with 17.3-18.1% stated before, indicating an increase of 50-130 bps. Free cash flow is estimated to be $350-$400 million in 2023. This indicates a free cash flow margin of 11-12%.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

ITT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies are discussed below:



Greif, Inc. GEF presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average. GEF’s earnings estimates have increased 12.7% for fiscal 2023 in the past 60 days. Its shares have risen 7.9% in the past year.



Caterpillar Inc. CAT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. CAT’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 18.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings have increased 7.3% for 2023. The stock has gained 48.8% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ITT Inc. (ITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.