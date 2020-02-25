ITT Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.31, changing hands as low as $62.76 per share. ITT Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITT's low point in its 52 week range is $53.65 per share, with $75.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.82.

