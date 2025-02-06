ITT Sees Growth In FY25 Adj. Earnings; Lifts Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - Critical components maker ITT Inc. (ITT), while reporting higher foruth-quarter results, on Thursday issued fiscal 2025 outlook, expecting growth in adjusted earnings. The company also lifted dividend.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects earnings of $6.05 to $6.45 per share, and adjusted earnings per share of $6.10 to $6.50.

Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $6.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In fiscal 2024, the company's earnings per share were $6.30 and adjusted earnings per share were $5.86.

ITT expects revenue growth of 2 percent to 4 percent on a reported basis, and up 3 percent to 5 percent on an organic basis.

Further, ITT announced an increase in its quarterly dividend of 10 percent to $0.351 per share. The cash dividend for the first quarter will be payable on March 31 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 6.

The company's earnings for its fourth quarter increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $127.0 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $91.5 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were $122.7 million or $1.50 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0 percent to $929.0 million from $829.1 million last year.

