News & Insights

Markets
ITT

ITT Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates; Sees FY24 Adj. EPS In Line Or Below Market - Update

February 08, 2024 — 06:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

ITT Inc. (ITT) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $91.5 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $115.2 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, ITT Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $110.9 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $829.1 million from $774.6 million last year.

Outlook

For fiscal 2024, the company projects earnings per share of $5.37 to $5.82, and adjusted earnings per share of $5.45 to $5.90, representing growth of 9 percent at the midpoint.

Analysts expect earnings of $5.90 per share for the year.

The company expects revenue growth of 9 percent to 12 percent on a reported basis, and up 3 percent to 6 percent on an organic basis.

Operating margin is projected to be 16.7 percent to 17.3 percent, and adjusted operating margin is projected to be 16.9 percent to 17.5 percent, flat to up 60 basis points.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.