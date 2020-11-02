ITT Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y

ITT Inc. ITT reported better-than-expected results in third-quarter 2020, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



In the quarter, the company pulled off a positive earnings surprise of 15.5%. Quarterly adjusted earnings were 82 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. However, the bottom line declined 15.5% from the year-ago figure.



Revenues of $591.2 million were down 17% year over year. Also, revenues fell 18% on an organic basis. However, the top line surpassed the consensus mark of $589 million by 0.4%.

Segmental Breakup

Third-quarter revenues of Industrial Process were $194.1 million, down 19% year over year. Organic sales declined 19%, owing to lower revenues from chemical and oil and gas pump projects and weakness across the short-cycle business.



Quarterly revenues of Motion Technologies declined 11% year over year to $271.8 million.



Organic sales decreased 13%, mainly due to lower Friction sales in Europe on account of soft demand.



Connect & Control Technologies generated $125.9 million revenues, down 25% year over year. Organic sales fell 26%, owing to weakness across aerospace and defense end markets amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Costs/Margins

Cost of sales in the third quarter was $400.6 million, down 16.6% year over year. Sales and marketing expenses were $33.4 million compared with $41.6 million in the year-ago quarter.



Gross profit decreased 17.6% on a year-over-year basis to $190.6 million. Gross profit margin was 32.2%, down 30 basis points.

Balance Sheet/Cash Flow

Exiting the third quarter, ITT had cash and cash equivalents of $782.3 million, up from $612.1 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Commercial paper and current maturities of long-term debt were $118.7 million compared with $86.5 million at the end of 2019.



In the first nine months of 2020, the company generated $318.1 million in cash from operating activities, higher than $221.7 million recorded in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $47.6 million, declining from $69.3 million spent in the year-ago period.

Guidance

On uncertainties regarding the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on financial and operating results, ITT has not provided its earnings and revenues guidance for 2020.

