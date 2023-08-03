News & Insights

Markets
ITT

ITT Q2 Profit Up, Above Estimates; Revises Annual Outlook - Update

August 03, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

ITT Corporation (ITT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $108.2 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $74.6 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, ITT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $109.8 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $833.9 million from $733.3 million last year.

Outlook:

On the full-year outlook, the company said, "We now expect EPS of $4.85 to $5.05, and adjusted EPS of $4.95 to $5.15, up 11% to 16% for the full year. There is no change to the revenue guidance of 7% to 9% and 6% to 8% on an organic basis, or free cash flow guidance of $350 million to $400 million, representing free cash flow margin of 11% to 12%."

ITT Corporation Q2 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $108.2 Mln. vs. $74.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.31 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q2): $833.9 Mln vs. $733.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.95 to $5.15

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.