ITT Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

ITT Inc.’s ITT second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 9 cents from non-recurring items) of 98 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2 cents. This compares with our estimate of 96 cents. The bottom line increased 4.3% year over year, owing to higher revenues.



Total revenues of $733.3 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $710.6 million. This compares with our estimate of $711.9 million. The top line increased 6% year over year, owing to strong demand in Connect & Control Technologies and Industrial Process segments and pricing actions. The acquisition of Habonim contributed 2.2% to the top line. Organic sales rose 9.6% year over year.



In the reported quarter, total orders climbed 10% year over year, thanks to strong demand for pumps, connectors and aerospace components. The metric increased 13% on an organic basis.

ITT Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ITT Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ITT Inc. Quote

Segmental Results

Revenues from Industrial Process totaled $239.6 million, up 12% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Industrial Process segment revenues was $236 million. Our estimate for the quarter was $215.1 million. Growth in short-cycle business boosted segmental revenues. Organic sales increased 8.1%. Organic orders jumped 26%. Adjusted operating income augmented 27.6% year over year.



Revenues from Motion Technologies totaled $331.3 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 3.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Motion Technologies revenues was $365 million. Our estimate for the quarter was $348.9 million. The downside was due to unfavorable foreign currency translation of $28.6 million. Organic revenue rose 5% owing to growth in Friction, strength in Wolverine sealings, and pricing actions. Adjusted operating income fell 25.5% year over year due to high raw material costs.



Revenues from Connect and Control Technologies totaled $163.2 million, up 21.3% year over year and up 25%, organically. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Connect and Control Technologies revenues was $165 million. Our estimate for the quarter was $148.3 million. Strong performance in industrial connectors and strength in aerospace components drove segmental revenues. Adjusted operating income soared 56.1% year over year owing to productivity improvement, higher sales and pricing actions. Organic orders in the segment rose 17%.

Margin Profile

During the second quarter, ITT’s cost of revenues increased 9.4% year over year to $511.1 million. Gross profit decreased marginally to $222.2 million.



General and administrative expenses decreased 5.5% year over year to $57 million, while sales and marketing expenses rose 5.5% to $40.4 million. Research and development expenses inched up 4.7% to $24.3 million.



Adjusted segmental operating income in the quarter increased 2% year over year to $116.5 million. Margin decreased 60 basis points (bps) to 15.9%. Supply-chain woes, inflation in raw material costs and expenses were a spoilsport. However, results benefited from higher sales volume and pricing actions.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter, ITT had cash and cash equivalents of $525.7 million, compared with $647.5 million. Its commercial paper and current maturities of long-term debt were $551.4 million compared with $197.6 million at the end of December 2021.



In the first half of 2022, ITT generated net cash of $54.2 million from operating activities compared with $231.6 million used in the year-ago period. At the end of the first six months of 2022, capital expenditure was $47.5 million, up 35.3% year over year. Free cash flow was $6.7 million in the first half of 2022 compared with free cash outflow of $266.7 million at the end of the year-ago period.



During the first six months of 2022, ITT paid out dividends of $44.3 million, up 16.3% year over year. Share repurchases were $240.9 million in the same period, reflecting an increase of more than 300% year over year.

2022 Outlook

ITT continues to expect revenues to increase 7-9% year over year in 2022. On an organic basis, the same is estimated to increase 10-12% (9-10% increase expected earlier). The company expects the Russia-Ukraine war to impact sales to the tune of approximately $80 million. Segment operating margin is predicted to be 17.5-18.4%, while adjusted segment operating margin is estimated to be 17.6-18.5%.



For the full year, ITT expects free cash flow of $250-$300 million. The company forecasts earnings of $4.12-$4.45 for 2022. Adjusted earnings are expected to be $4.35-$4.65 ($4.30-$4.70 expected earlier). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $4.34.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ITT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:



Greif, Inc. GEF presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Greif has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36.8% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 21% in the past six months.



Titan International, Inc. TWI presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 47%, on average.



Titan International has an estimated earnings growth rate of 157.7% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 43.4% in the past six months.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.