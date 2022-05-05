ITT Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Top, Orders Rise Y/Y

ITT Inc.’s ITT first-quarter 2022 earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents while sales beat the same by 4.1%.



ITT’s adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were 97 cents per share, matching the consensus mark. The bottom line declined 8. 5% from the year-ago figure of $1.06. Inflation in raw material and overhead costs had adverse impacts.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ITT’s shares have lost 17.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 9.3%.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, ITT’s net sales were $726.2 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 4%. The upside was primarily attributable to a 6.8% increase in organic sales. In the reported quarter, total orders were $812.1 million, increasing 11% year over year. The metric increased 14% on an organic basis.



ITT’s revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $698 million.



ITT currently reports under three business segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect and Control Technologies.



The segmental information is briefly discussed below:



Revenues from Industrial Process totaled $202.2 million, almost flat with $202.3 million reported in the previous year’s quarter. This was primarily attributable to a 2% increase in organic sales. Supply-chain challenges adversely impacted ITT’s energy and chemical business in the quarter. Orders increased 23% year over year on an organic basis.



Revenues from Motion Technologies totaled $370.1 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 0.3%. The results grew from a 4% increase in organic sales. Supply-chain constraints affected the operations of the automotive OEM businesses. Orders grew 3% from the year-ago quarter’s level on an organic basis.



Revenues from Connect and Control Technologies totaled $154.6 million, up 21.4% year over year and up 23%, organically. Results benefited from strength in the industrial, defence and commercial aerospace end markets. Orders expanded 28% year over year on an organic basis.

ITT Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ITT Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ITT Inc. Quote

Margin Profile

In the quarter, ITT’s cost of revenues increased 8.2% year over year to $507.8 million. The same represented 70% of the quarter’s sales compared with 67.2% in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit decreased 4.6% to $218.4 million, and as a percentage of sales, it was 30.1%.



General and administrative expenses increased 4% year over year to $60.4 million while sales and marketing expenses rose 4.6% to $38.4 million. Research and development expenses inched up 2.9% to $25 million.



Adjusted segmental operating income in the quarter decreased 5% year over year to $116 million. Margin decreased 150 basis points (bps) to 16%. Supply-chain woes, inflation in raw material costs and expenses were a spoilsport. However, results benefited from higher sales volume and pricing actions.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting first-quarter 2022, ITT had cash and cash equivalents of $710.4 million, up 9.7% from $647.5 million in the previous quarter. Its commercial paper and current maturities of long-term debt were $487.0 million, while total non-current assets were $1,821.1 million.



In the first three months of 2022, ITT used $2.7 million for its operating activities compared to net cash generation of $70.8 million in the previous year’s quarter. Capital expenditure was $30 million, up from $17.2 million in the previous year’s quarter. Free cash outflow was $32.7 million against an inflow of $53.6 million a year ago.



In the first three months, ITT paid out dividends of $22.4 million, up from $19.1 million in the previous year’s quarter. Share repurchases were $163.9 million, up from shares worth $50 million bought back in the first three months of 2021.

Outlook

For 2022, ITT anticipates adjusted earnings of $4.30-$4.70 per share. The projection suggests growth of 6-16% from the year-ago reported figure.



Revenues are expected to increase 7-9% year over year and 9-11% organically. Adjusted segmental operating margin is predicted to increase 40-130 bps year over year to 17.6-18.5%. Free cash flow is expected to be $250-$300 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

With a market capitalization of $6.4 billion, ITT currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks are discussed below:



Griffon Corporation GFF presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). GFF’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 97%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for GFF have increased 40% for fiscal 2022 (ending September 2022). The stock has declined 13.2% in the past three months.



Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL presently carries a Zacks Rank of 1. CSL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23%, on average.



Earnings estimates for CSL have increased 10.8% for 2022 in the past 60 days. Its shares have rallied 25.3% in the past three months.



Ferguson plc FERG is presently Zacks #2 Ranked. FERG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 14.2%, on average.



In the past 60 days, the stock’s earnings estimates have increased 6.5% for fiscal 2022 (ending July 2022). The same has declined 16.3% in the past three months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.