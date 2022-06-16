Markets
ITT

ITT Provides Long-term Financial Targets

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its investor conference later on Thursday, ITT Inc. (ITT) announced long-term financial targets, which comprise 5 to 7 percent revenue growth, 20 percent adjusted segment operating margin, over 10 percent adjusted earnings per share growth, and a free cash flow margin range of 11 percent to 13 percent, all based on actual results for the year-ending December 31, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ITT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular