ITT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.90, changing hands as high as $76.94 per share. ITT Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITT's low point in its 52 week range is $63.77 per share, with $105.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.90.

