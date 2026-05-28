Is ITT (ITT) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Conglomerates stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is ITT (ITT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ITT is a member of the Conglomerates sector. This group includes 19 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ITT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITT's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ITT has returned 12.9% so far this year. At the same time, Conglomerates stocks have gained an average of 8.8%. This means that ITT is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Conglomerates sector, Marubeni Corp. (MARUY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.6%.

The consensus estimate for Marubeni Corp.'s current year EPS has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ITT belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.8% so far this year, so ITT is performing better in this area. Marubeni Corp. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Conglomerates stocks should continue to track ITT and Marubeni Corp.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.