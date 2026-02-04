ITT (ITT) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, ITT (ITT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share, reflecting an increase of 19.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ITT metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Motion Technologies (MT)' of $344.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Connect & Control Technologies (CCT)' at $263.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Industrial Process (IP)' reaching $395.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Connect & Control Technologies (CCT)' will reach $48.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.10 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Motion Technologies (MT)' will reach $72.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $62.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Industrial Process (IP)' should arrive at $88.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $77.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of ITT have demonstrated returns of +3.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ITT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.