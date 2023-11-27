ITT (ITT) Price Target Increased by 5.51% to 121.61

The average one-year price target for ITT (NYSE:ITT) has been revised to 121.61 / share. This is an increase of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 115.26 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 106.05 to a high of 131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.05% from the latest reported closing price of 109.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 900 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITT. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITT is 0.27%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 104,714K shares. The put/call ratio of ITT is 3.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,386K shares representing 11.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,368K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 10.71% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 5,564K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,535K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,661K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 86.62% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 2,604K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares, representing an increase of 39.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 91.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,579K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,552K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 0.71% over the last quarter.

ITT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin its modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.