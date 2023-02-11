ITT (ITT) Declares $0.29 Dividend

ITT said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $90.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.08%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.97%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.36% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for ITT is $94.04. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.36% from its latest reported closing price of $90.99.

The projected annual revenue for ITT is $3,143MM, an increase of 5.20%. The projected annual EPS is $5.01, an increase of 13.94%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 849 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITT. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITT is 0.21%, a decrease of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 105,337K shares. The put/call ratio of ITT is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,734K shares representing 11.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,734K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,945K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,098K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 2.34% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 5,564K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,446K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,456K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 0.89% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,417K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 1.70% over the last quarter.

ITT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin its modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries.

