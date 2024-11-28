ITT (ITT) Up 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for ITT (ITT). Shares have added about 7.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is ITT due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

ITT Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Raises 2024 EPS View

ITT’s third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43. The bottom line jumped 7% year over year, aided by an increase in sales across most of its segments.



Total revenues of $885.2 million beat the consensus estimate of $876 million. The top line increased 7.7% year over year. Organic sales rose approximately 5.5% year over year, buoyed by higher friction original equipment volume and rail demand in KONI in the Motion Technologies segment.



Also, short cycle demand in the Industrial Process segment and industrial connectors growth in the Connect & Control Technologies segment aided the results. The acquisitions of Svanehøj and kSARIA contributed 7% to the top line, while the divestiture of Wolverine business had an adverse impact of 4%.

Segmental Results

Revenues from the Industrial Process segment totaled $333.8 million, up 19.3% year over year. Strength in pump projects, solid demand for aftermarket parts and services and the buyout of Svanehøj drove the segment’s performance. Organic sales increased 6.1% and adjusted operating income grew 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Our estimate for segmental revenues was pinned at $321.6 million.



Revenues from the Motion Technologies segment amounted to $344.9 million, implying a year-over-year decrease of 4.1%. The lower sales were attributable to the divestiture of the Wolverine unit in July 2024. Higher sales volume in friction original equipment and rail demand in the KONI business aided the segmental performance. Organic revenues grew 4.7%. Adjusted operating income increased 2.1%. Our estimate for segmental revenues was pinned at $360.6 million.



Revenues from the Connect & Control Technologies segment of $207.2 million rose 12.6% year over year on a reported basis and 5.7% organically. Our estimate was $195.5 million. The results were driven by positive contribution from the buyout of kSARIA in September 2024. Favorable pricing actions and growth defense and industrial connectors also aided the segment’s performance. Adjusted operating income increased 17.9% year over year.

Margin Profile

ITT’s cost of revenues increased 5.3% year over year to $571.2 million. The gross profit jumped 12.4% to $314 million.



General and administrative expenses grew 11.8% year over year to $74.8 million. Sales and marketing expenses rose 13.7% to $50.5 million. Research and development expenses increased 14.4% year over year to $28.6 million.



Adjusted operating income climbed 11.1% year over year to $161.6 million. The margin expanded 60 basis points to 18.3%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the third quarter, ITT had cash and cash equivalents of $460.9 million compared with $489.2 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2023. The company’s short-term borrowings were $362.6 million compared with $187.7 million at the end of December 2023.



In the first nine months of 2024, ITT generated net cash of $339.4 million from operating activities compared with $367.6 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $87.5 million in the same period, up 27.7% year over year. Free cash flow was $251.9 million in the first nine months of the year compared with $299.1 million in the prior-year period.



During the first nine months of the year, ITT paid out dividends of $78.7 million, up 9.5% year over year. It repurchased shares worth $104 million compared with $60 million in the year-ago period.

2024 Outlook

ITT has raised its financial outlook for 2024. The company expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $5.80-$5.86 per share, higher than $5.65-$5.90 anticipated earlier. The guided range indicates an increase of 11-12% from the prior-year reported actuals.



Management projects revenue growth to be in the band of 10-12% (5-7% organically). Adjusted segment operating margin is estimated to be between 17.4% and 17.7%. Free cash flow is predicted to be about $450 million. This indicates a free cash flow margin of 12%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, ITT has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, ITT has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

ITT is part of the Zacks Diversified Operations industry. Over the past month, Honeywell International Inc. (HON), a stock from the same industry, has gained 12.5%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2024 more than a month ago.

Honeywell International reported revenues of $9.73 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5.6%. EPS of $2.58 for the same period compares with $2.27 a year ago.

Honeywell International is expected to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.2%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Honeywell International. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

ITT Inc. (ITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.