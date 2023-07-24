ITT Inc. (ITT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of ITT (ITT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 12.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $98.65 in the previous session. ITT has gained 20.9% since the start of the year compared to the 5.9% move for the Zacks Conglomerates sector and the 5.9% return for the Zacks Diversified Operations industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 4, 2023, ITT reported EPS of $1.17 versus consensus estimate of $1.1 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.21%.

For the current fiscal year, ITT is expected to post earnings of $4.87 per share on $3.23 billion in revenues. This represents a 9.68% change in EPS on an 8.13% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.45 per share on $3.38 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.91% and 4.56%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

ITT may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

ITT has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 20.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 16.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 16.9X versus its peer group's average of 7.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, ITT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if ITT fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though ITT shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ITT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ITT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Griffon Corporation (GFF). GFF has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Griffon Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 77.94%, and for the current fiscal year, GFF is expected to post earnings of $3.96 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

Shares of Griffon Corporation have gained 10.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 10.44X and a P/CF of 2.93X.

The Diversified Operations industry is in the top 31% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ITT and GFF, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

