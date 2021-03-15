ITT Inc. (ITT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

ITT Inc. (ITT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ITT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 30.18% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITT was $89.11, representing a -0.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.17 and a 151.65% increase over the 52 week low of $35.41.

ITT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). ITT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.81. Zacks Investment Research reports ITT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.96%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITT as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an increase of 32.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ITT at 0.47%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.