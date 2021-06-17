ITT Inc. (ITT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2021

ITT Inc. (ITT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ITT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 30.18% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $92.61, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITT was $92.61, representing a -8.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.32 and a 72.62% increase over the 52 week low of $53.65.

ITT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). ITT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.84. Zacks Investment Research reports ITT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.54%, compared to an industry average of 22.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITT as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ITT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an increase of 7.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ITT at 0.48%.

