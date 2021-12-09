ITT Inc. (ITT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

ITT Inc. (ITT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ITT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ITT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $102.48, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITT was $102.48, representing a -2.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.54 and a 37.63% increase over the 52 week low of $74.46.

ITT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). ITT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.29. Zacks Investment Research reports ITT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.56%, compared to an industry average of 32.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the itt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

