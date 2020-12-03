ITT Inc. (ITT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2020

ITT Inc. (ITT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.169 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ITT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ITT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.98, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ITT was $73.98, representing a -2.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.17 and a 108.92% increase over the 52 week low of $35.41.

ITT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. (XYL) and IDEX Corporation (IEX). ITT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.74. Zacks Investment Research reports ITT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.83%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ITT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ITT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ITT as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an increase of 25.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ITT at 0.47%.

