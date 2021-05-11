ITT Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$698m, some 5.7% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.99, 27% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:ITT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from ITT's twelve analysts is for revenues of US$2.70b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 7.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 339% to US$3.61. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.65b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.35 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on ITT's earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 6.8% to US$101. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic ITT analyst has a price target of US$110 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$89.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that ITT's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 10% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.6% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ITT is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards ITT following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple ITT analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for ITT that you need to be mindful of.

