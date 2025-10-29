ITT Inc. Profit Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - ITT Inc. (ITT) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $126.9 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $161.6 million, or $1.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ITT Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $139.7 million or $1.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $999.1 million from $885.2 million last year.

ITT Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.62 - $6.68

