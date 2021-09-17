ITT Inc Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ITT

In trading on Friday, shares of ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.62, changing hands as low as $87.23 per share. ITT Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITT's low point in its 52 week range is $57.13 per share, with $101.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.