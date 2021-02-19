ITT Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ITT Corporation (ITT):

-Earnings: -$13.5 million in Q4 vs. $68.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.16 in Q4 vs. $0.77 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ITT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $87.9 million or $1.01 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.92 per share -Revenue: $708.6 million in Q4 vs. $719.1 million in the same period last year.

