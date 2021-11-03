ITT Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ITT Corporation (ITT):

-Earnings: $87.5 million in Q3 vs. -$46.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.54 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ITT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $85.9 million or $0.99 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.93 per share -Revenue: $689.6 million in Q3 vs. $591.2 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.01 - $4.06

