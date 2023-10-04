News & Insights

ITT Board Approves To Buy Back $1 Bln Of Shares

October 04, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ITT Inc. (ITT) said its board approved a $1 billion share repurchase authorization with an indefinite term. Repurchases under the authorization will begin upon the expiration of the current $500 million authorization.

The company announced the election of Nazzic Keene and Kevin Berryman to its Board of Directors.

The appointment of Berryman is effective as of October 3, 2023, and the appointment of Ms. Keene is effective as of October 6, 2023.

The Board also appointed Berryman to the company's Audit Committee and appointed Keene to the Nominating and Governance Committee, effective at the time of their elections.

