ITT Acquires Habonim, Boosts Industrial Process Offerings

ITT Inc. ITT recently announced the completion of the acquisition of privately-owned Habonim for $140 million in cash. The company expects the buyout to be accretive to its EBITDA margin.



ITT’s shares jumped 0.3% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $76.3.



Headquartered in Kfar HaNassi, Israel, Habonim is engaged in designing and manufacturing valve automation, valves and actuation for biotech and gas distribution sectors. The company, which employs more than 200 personnel, operates in the United States, the Netherlands and Israel.

Inside the Headlines

This acquisition will enable ITT to leverage Habonim’s expertise in ball valves and actuation technologies. The buyout will likely help ITT boost its offerings in cryogenic and hydrogen ball valve space apart from expanding into new end markets.



Habonim will be integrated into ITT’s Industrial Process segment, which specializes in manufacturing engineered fluid-process equipment for diverse industries like oil & gas, mining, power generation and chemical, among others. The segment generated 31.5% of total revenues in fourth-quarter 2021.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Estimate Trend

ITT, with a $6.5 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). ITT stands to benefit from its diversified business operations and operational execution in the quarters ahead. However, the company expects to incur high capital expenditure, which might affect its short-term liquidity.



Shares of ITT have lost 13.8% compared with the 12% decline of its industry in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 earnings has decreased 13.2% to 99 cents in the past 60 days. Also, earnings estimates for 2022 have moved 3% south to $4.49 during the same period.

