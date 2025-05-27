It's Unofficially Summer. Time to Get Outside, and Talk With Decking Expert Trex CEO Bryan Fairbanks

In this podcast, Motley Fool host Dylan Lewis and analysts Jason Moser and Bill Mann discuss:

What Jony Ive and Sam Altman are cooking up for hardware with OpenAI and io.

MercadoLibre founder and CEO Marcos Galperin stepping down, and unsung CEOs that should be getting more love.

founder and CEO Marcos Galperin stepping down, and unsung CEOs that should be getting more love. Target 's continued retail woes.

's continued retail woes. How Home Depot and Lowe's are holding up until macro tailwinds return.

and are holding up until macro tailwinds return. Two stocks worth watching: Warby Parker and PDD Holdings.

Motley Fool analysts Andy Cross and Sanmeet Deo caught up with Trex CEO Bryan Fairbanks to talk about the war on wood decks, how the company is handling tariffs, and why he expects business to boom as the macro picture clears up.

Editor's note: Participants in this podcast misspoke. Steven Rales is a co-founder of Danaher and has served as Danaher's chairman of the board since 1984.

A full transcript is below.

This podcast was recorded on May 23, 2025.

Dylan Lewis: It's the Motley Fool Money radio show. I'm Dylan Lewis. Joining me in the studio, Motley Fool senior analyst Jason Moser and Chief Investment Strategist over at Motley Fool Asset Management, Bill Mann. Fools, wonderful to have you both here.

Jason Moser: Hey, Dylan.

Dylan Lewis: This week, we've got a mini dive on the quintessential summer stock with its CEO, a look at the home improvement market, and of course, Bill, Jason, you guys have brought stocks on your radar this week. We are going to kick things off, though, with an unexpected hardware update in the AI landscape. Open AI will be buying IO a device start-up led by famed Apple designer Jony Ive, Jason Ive, and CEO Sam Altman have apparently been in talks for a while. That's led to this $6 billion deal. We've been thinking about AI generally in a software sense. Interesting to see a hardware development here. It is, and I think you had to expect at some point or another for this to happen. I think that while you look at Open AI today, and that's obviously not in our realm of publicly traded companies that we typically cover here at the fool, I think it's interesting to think about this deal from the perspective of Apple and actually what it means for Apple.

Because if you look at the lineup of talent that is going to be over at Open AI, working on these devices and this strategy going forward, there are a lot of Apple veterans beyond just Johnny Ive. From that perspective, I think two things here can be true. I think this is absolutely something that has the potential to be a threat to Apple given its apparent lack of progress in the AI space to date. But we also shouldn't get ahead of ourselves here because this all sounds good on paper with the amount of former Apple talent. But building compelling devices that ultimately do something different than what we're used to doing today and then actually changing consumer behavior is really hard, and most importantly, it takes a really long time.

Bill Mann: It almost sounds instead of calling them Apple Talent, you might describe them as Apple dissidents. Well, the way that Jony Ive is talking about the iPhone, which he was very instrumental in developing is almost like he's talking about Frankenstein. He does not think of it as being something that is an alloyed good for the amount of intrusion that has into our lives, which makes it interesting to me that they're coming up with another form of technology. I think that the thing I wonder about most is how they are going to make an AI piece of technology that is somehow less intrusive, which sounds like what he wants to do.

Dylan Lewis: Some in the financial media are likening this to Meta then Facebook buying Instagram for $1 billion back when it was a 13 person company because at the end of the day, we're going to have to be a little patient with this IO development. I think this is basically pre product. There's nothing that they're really showing out here that says, this is what we are doing and this is the plan. But I think if you were to hand pick the person, Bill, who would be developing the next great consumer product, you could pick a lot worse than Jony Ive. He's probably the first person you'd want to be doing this.

Bill Mann: Yeah, and again, going back to what his misgivings were about his first time around, you know that he's bringing a sensibility that brought one of the most beautiful devices that we can imagine, one of the most evocative devices that we can imagine that has really changed so much of how we even interact with each other. But at the same time, he's not 100% happy about it. It's going to be fascinating to see how he changes his philosophy about this device.

Jason Moser: I think you made a good point there, Dylan, just in regard to this is essentially pre product. We ultimately have no clue what they're thinking about, and it sounds like maybe they're still in that development stage of trying to come up with exactly what they want to introduce to the market. I'll refer to a few of the things that Sam Altman said here. He's talking about developing a product he says that has never happened before in consumer hardware. No, I don't know what that means, but there you go. But, furthermore, when we think about the smartphone today and how it impacts virtually every minute of our lives, we do so much more on our smartphones today than we ever have before. I think it's also important to not they don't actually view what they're doing as something that's necessarily going to displace or disrupt the smartphone necessarily, and they used a good example there. I thought in the same way that the smartphone didn't make the laptop go away, they don't think that the first product that they make is going to be something that ultimately makes the smartphone go away, but it will introduce perhaps a different way of doing things utilizing this AI technology that's obviously grown by leaps and bounds here in the past year.

Dylan Lewis: From one visionary to another, MercadoLibre dropped earnings earlier this month. They weren't quite done with updates. The e-commerce and Fin tech giant in South America announced that founder and CEO, Marcos Galperin will be stepping down from his leadership role. And, gents I'm gonna dip straight into the mailbag here. Irina, a listener from the Czech Republic, which is pretty darn cool, wrote us a note immediately after the news came out. The founder and current CEO has written a letter to employees, and it's very touching. For me, it sounds like the essence of how a transition should be conducted. I would love to hear the fool's two sense. Bill, what do you think?

Bill Mann: You left something out when you described Marcos Galperin, which is billionaire. He's a young man. He's he's not retiring. He's just looking to move on and do other things. He has succeeded in any way you would hope to succeed. And it suggests to me that he believes in his bench because he is very tightly tied to his financial success, it's still tied very tightly to Mercado Libre. Yeah, he's doing it at the right time. It will be interesting to see. We've seen this happen so many times when Howard Schultz left Starbucks at what you would think was the top, and it turned out to be at the top, so it's up to his bench, but it is interesting to see that he has enough trust in them that he's moving on.

Dylan Lewis: Ariel Sharstin, the president of commerce, will be stepping into the role. Jason to be honest, it seems like about as good an executive position as you could line up. This is a company with a vibrant e-commerce platform, a bustling FinTech platform, a lot of things going in the right direction. Clear roadmap here.

Jason Moser: That ball is rolling. Don't screw it up. It's not to say I say that somewhat tongue in cheek, but shoot, you look at Disney, for example, when Iger handed the reins over to Chapek and really that ball was rolling. Things were in pretty good shape. Maybe there were some decisions made pre Chapek but Chapek got in there and did some things differently, and it didn't really work out. It is a great position for Sharfstein. But again, it is still a job that's going to require the ultimate execution.

Bill Mann: There is something else that's really great that's going on for them, which is that the Argentine economy has gone from being a basket gaze to being somewhat successful. He is handing over the reins at a time in which one of their biggest markets has real momentum for them.

Dylan Lewis: Absolutely. Mercado Libre, not necessarily a household name for a lot of folks who follow the US market. A lot of fools know it because it's something that pops up quite a bit in our premium services. But zooming in on Gubern's tenure, he launched the company, co founder, took the company public, shares up roughly 9,000% in the time that Mercado Libre has been a publicly traded business.

Bill Mann: Pretty good.

Dylan Lewis: He built an e-commerce company that does tens of billions of dollars in gross merchandise volume, a Fintech arm that was originally intended to facilitate the e-commerce business now does hundreds of billions in total payment volume. Bill, he may be one of the most visionary leaders that does not get enough press.

Bill Mann: Yeah, I would say that he's very high on that list. When Mercado Libre launched, it was meant to be, and was described as the eBay of Latin America. Now it's so far beyond that. It became the Amazon of Latin America, which is not an easy place to build a business like this. They have some real monopoly characteristics at Mercado Libre now. Guparn is not someone we talk about at all, but I would put him on the Mount Rushmore of executives and CEOs and founders over the last, let's call it 20 years.

Dylan Lewis: Nobody ever gets the flowers while they can still smell them. Bill, I'm glad you're bringing them. Jason, any CEOs you think deserve a little bit more love than they're getting?

Jason Moser: Yeah, one bit off the radar, speaking of emerging market e-commerce billionaires, company that I've spoken with our colleague Emily Flippen about recently called Coupang, which is basically the Amazon or Mercado Libre, of South Korea, and founder of Sook Bum Kim still owns nearly a 9% stake in the company worth north of $4 billion, controls close to 75% of total voting power there, according to the latest proxy that was just filed in April. A very interesting company now. I think the question for me is just in regard to its market opportunity given that it holds about 90% market share in its home country a South Korea, how far it can expand outside of those geographies. They tried Japan, pulled back. They're looking at Taiwan. We'll see how that all shakes out. But clearly, a business that has done a lot right, and that's very much in thanks to their founder CEO.

Dylan Lewis: Bill, you are the king of obscure stocks. I have to give you the final word here. What have you got?

Bill Mann: It's a little $132 billion company called Danaher. Danaher has something called the Danaher business system that is really developed by their longtime CEO Steven Rales. They have returned superior returns on capital to the market over the last 40 years. Incredible track record that he and they have. He's not someone who's spoken about a lot, but when you think of Danaher, when you do, Steven Rales should come to mind.

Dylan Lewis: Basically, a bonus radar stock segment this show. Absolutely love it. Don't worry. We still have our traditional one coming up later. We've got a lot more coming up later, in fact, the dollars and data on home improvement and a lot more. Stay right here. You're listening to Motley Fool Money.

Welcome back to Motley Fool Money. I'm Dylan Lewis. Here in studio with Bill Mann and Jason Moser, and we're to get into retail. Target out with Fresh numbers and Home Depot and Lowe's showing the state of home improvement. Bill, we have long been waiting for the target turnaround. We will continue to wait for the target turnaround.

Bill Mann: I think one of the most amazing statistics from Target actually comes from Walmart, which is this, 75% of Walmart's market share gains came from households that make more than $100,000.

Bill Mann: Walmart is taking over Target's core market. Target has completely lost its way and as we've seen in retail, if you are a retailer who has a little bit of fire in your brand, you're doing fine. But the ones that have lost their way like Target, they are getting beaten up and badly so.

Dylan Lewis: People have been wondering for a long time, Jason. Company like Target surely, at some point, strong brand. People still like to go there for some things there has to be some point where they get things right. Is there something that would get you interested in the stock?

Jason Moser: That's a tricky one. I will say, if you want to look at at least some positives from the quarter, digital sales stood out. That was driven by a 36% increase in same day delivery through the Target Circle 360, as well as continued growth and drive up which now accounts for close to half of total digital sales. It seems like they're making progress on the digital front and then everything is going back to tariffs and how exposed these retailers are. It does sound like at least they are diversifying the supply chain. You go back to 2017, they had about 60% exposure to China. Today, that's about 30 and they feel that it will be under 25% by the end of next year. They're making progress there as well.

Dylan Lewis: We've got a long weekend here, busy one for the weekend warriors, at least for me, I got some projects lined up. Probably some folks making some trips to Home Depot and Lowe's. You know what? We got to look at what's going on with those businesses this week. We're going to start out with Home Depot, J. Mo. How are Doors getting things done right now?

Jason Moser: Doors are getting things done, at least in this climate. It's not great, but it's not so bad for these home improvement companies. We saw earnings per share, $3.56 for the quarter. That was down just modestly from the year ago. Comp average ticket was essentially flat and transactions only decreased about half a percent, which I thought was pretty encouraging. The thing that stood out to me, big ticket purchases, those $1,000 or more, that was actually up three tenths of a percentage point from a year ago. I thought that was encouraging and furthermore, the fact that they maintained guidance for the full year was a positive and I love that they refer to this in the call because I think it paints a long term picture here as to why you want to own these companies. Today, more than 55% of houses in the US here are 40 years old or older. That just begets lots of renovations and repairs and demand that's going to be coming down the pipeline for these home improvement companies in the coming years.

Bill Mann: Warren Buffett describes retailers as businesses that have to be smart every day. I think one of the things and Jason rolled right past this and said, 0.3% growth in thousand dollar plus tickets, that is a reversal for two years of declines. Some of that has to do with things being pulled forward because of COVID when we were sitting in our houses during the pandemic, staring at things that needed to be done. Those things that needed to be done got done. But what's really interesting about Home Depot and Lowe's is that they are competing with each other and really nobody else at this point, even for those types of projects.

Dylan Lewis: The run for both businesses has been tough. You mentioned that there was a lot of growth pulled forward. Also the higher rate environment eating into some home improvement projects that people might be financing. One bright spot I did notice, looking at Home Depot's results, the SRS distribution segment. Jason, this is a business that they bought, focused on roofing, landscaping, pooling and it seems like it was responsible for the majority of the growth that they were pointing out year-over-year.

Jason Moser: It was. You can be forgive. If you look at the difference between the top line growth there of what somewhere in the neighborhood of 9% or something, comps being so ultimately low, they really are benefiting from that acquisition. They'll anniversary it, I think, here in June so very shortly. But there's no question that was a very big acquisition. I think it was the biggest acquisition in the company's history, if I'm not mistaken, so they're biting off a lot there, but it seems like they're integrating it nicely and it will absolutely just expand that network. They'll get better at distribution, so I suspect Home Depot will continue to maintain its position in the market.

Dylan Lewis: Perhaps borrowing a little bit from the Home Depot playbook. Lowe's announced in April that they're acquiring artisan design group, say business focused on design, services, looking at flooring, cabinets, countertops. Same little bit of a smaller deal, one billion dollar deal. Aside from that similarity, Bill, any things that stick out to you as you stack these results together.

Bill Mann: There are two halves of the same whole. I described them earlier as a duopoly, and I think that's the case. They are both very smart retailers, and if you notice, they tend to speak of each other in a very complimentary fashion. That is, I think that they both recognize that the game for both of them is to make sure that they don't get disintermediated by somebody else rather than each other. That's why you see these bolt on acquisitions, for both of these businesses, trying to make sure that they remain as relevant as possible within this segment.

Jason Moser: I think there's a word for that, what is it? Frenemies? [LAUGHTER]

Dylan Lewis: That's what the kids are calling. All to say, Bill, when the macro picture improves, do you expect both of these businesses to thrive?

Bill Mann: I do. I thought it was really interesting in the Home Depot call, where they said basically that they're going to generally maintain prices. I think that has a little bit to do with the conflagration that happened this week when Walmart openly talked about pricing and the tariffs. I think that they're being very careful about how they talk about this. They're only going to go to price because of tariffs in a very small incremental way.

Jason Moser: I think, also, it's interesting to look at these two companies together. Now, Home Depot is significantly larger in market cap, store footprint, and whatnot. You look over the last five years, Lowe's has been the outperformer. Now, you stretch that out over 10 years and Home Depot is the outperformer there. But it was something that struck me when Marvin Ellison took over the CEO role at Lowe's, one of the main priorities was taking that cash cow business and starting to return some value to shareholders. I think that's been a big part of Lowe's outperformance over these last several years. If you just look at it from share repurchases alone over the last five years, Home Depot's share repurchases brought that share account down about 8%. I mean that's great. As a shareholder, I'm feeling pretty good about that. Lowe's, that share accounts down like 26% over the same time period. That whittles down that overall pie of shares outstanding making each share a little bit more valuable, and clearly, I think that's had a big role in that outperformance.

Bill Mann: Given Lowe's undervaluation as compared to Home Depot, I would describe that as being a better capital allocation than Home Depot's, although both are good.

Jason Moser: Fully agree and Lowe's is also a dividend aristocrat, so they still prioritize that dividend.

Dylan Lewis: Million-dollar question for me, I have a trip planned to Home Depot tomorrow to pick up a lawnmower and shed. Are you guys making a trip this week?

Jason Moser: I don't think I'm going to need to make a trip. I've already got the lawnmower and I'm certain I'm going to have to mow the grass by Sunday.

Bill Mann: I recently installed floating numbers on my house and I'm so proud of myself for having done it right that I think I'm going to sit this week and take the week off.

Dylan Lewis: Bill Mann, Jason Moser, fellows, we will see you guys a little bit later in the show. Up next, we hear from the CEO of a company you see on Shelves at Home Depot and Lowe's, Bryan Fairbanks and his company Trex. Stay right here. Bill things about Fool money.

Welcome back to Motley Fool Money. I'm Dylan Lewis. It's Memorial Day weekend, and if you're like me, you've probably got a few home projects lined up, maybe some plans to be hanging outside and putting food on the grill. With summer officially kicking off, we thought it was a good time to catch up with Trex CEO Bryan Fairbanks. His company is the brand name in decking. If you've got one, you already know their recycled composite products are coming for the standard wood deck. Motley Fool analysts Andy Cross and Sanmeet Deo caught up with Fairbanks about the war on wood decks, how the company is handling tariffs and why he expects business to boom as the macro picture clears up.

Andy Cross: Trex really invented, Bryan, the composite decking category decades ago. Just lay out what do composite decking? What does Trex do special? What makes Trex's products special?

Bryan Fairbanks: Composite decking. It's a mixture of wood and recycled plastic. We extrude that into material that can be installed with hidden fasteners or directly with a visible fastener on the deck. We have products that range anywhere from two dollars a linear foot to over $10 a linear foot, depending upon the aesthetics of the product, the design capabilities of it and what that specific customer need is going to be. In addition to the decking products, we also have a large selection of railing. Again, many different price ranges anywhere from more entry level, we're products of our enhanced Trail product, which is designed to replace a vinyl PVC type product all the way up to our most premium cable rail type systems for high end installations. Trex has been doing this for over 35 years now. We stick to our knitting. We know what we're doing in the outdoor living area and we're proud of the products that we've put into the market over the years and see a great growth runway ahead.

Andy Cross: Brian, is it fair to say that wood is really a primary competitor of you? You are trying to redefine and have for so many years, what it means to have a deck out the back of my house, for example.

Bryan Fairbanks: Yeah, absolutely. If we look back to the 2016 time frame, we've really been focused on just the premium part of the marketplaces. Most of the prices were going to be three, four times the price of wood. We recognized at that point, for long term growth opportunities, we needed to really hit where the market was and that was wood. We started talking about designing a product specifically to go after that market right around 2017 timeframe and in 2019, we launched our enhanced product line. The product was picked up by both Lowe's and Home Depot. They carry that on their shelves. They do still to this day carry that on the shelves. But we also sell it through our approach channel partners as well. It's widely available across the country. We're be looking at over 6,000 locations where our product can be serviced. One of the most important parts of our strategy, we want to be available wherever that consumer is looking to be buying decks. Of course, there's a lot of wood decks that are still sold out there, approximately 74-75% by volume, is a wood deck today, so a significant opportunity for us to go after. Since we've launched our enhanced product line, composites were probably about 18% of the market in that time frame. Now it's 25, 26% of the market. It has delivered on the strategy, but significant upside ahead of us still.

Andy Cross: Brian let's talk a little bit. You mentioned the Home Depot and Lowe's. I want to just clarify some of the distribution directions and areas where Trex plays. Let's just say I'm going to remodel my deck and a lot of your business is tied to remodel. Let's say I'll remodel my deck. Explain to us where Trex fits in, when it comes to distributors, when it comes to dealers, when it comes to retailer. How do I get a Trex onto the back of my house.

Bryan Fairbanks: That's an important point you made there. We are primarily repair remodel. 90 to 95% of our business is repair and remodel. There is a reasonable business with those Home Builders out there, but the Home Builders do a great job on focusing within the house. How do you get upgrades inside the house? Not as much on the outside. I do think there's significant opportunity there. As it relates to the channel itself, one of the unique value propositions with Trex is that we have the largest footprint of areas where our product can be purchased. Let me go through that in a little bit more detail. First, we have, as I mentioned, shelf space with both Home Depot and Lowe's. Every one of their stores, either we have the product on their shelves or they can order any one of our other products through Special Order. Then we also have the side of the business with Builders first source, a USBM 84 Lumber. Most of those are going to be catering more to the pro business.

We're really trying to make sure that wherever the customer wants to shop for that, whether they're at the kitchen table, working with a contractor, they're walking into a Builders first source location or they're walking into a home setter, they are going to see the Trex product there and they're going to learn about that Trex product. A little bit further on the value chain, with our home centers, we will ship product direct into their distribution centers and then from their distribution centers into the stores themselves. Let's call it 30 different skews that maybe go into a store that are being sold direct from Trex. The remainder go through distributors. Distributors are companies like Boise Cascade, specialty building products, international wood products, companies like that, where their specialty is being that middleman between the manufacturer and the end retailer. The home centers can special order through distribution. In the case of the Pro Channel with the Builders first source, we're selling direct to the distributors and then they're reselling into the Pro Channel Center. A little bit of a complex channel there, but it works well in getting material out of our factory and close to where the consumer needs it.

Sanmeet Deo: Brian, I'm sure you've been anticipating this question. So tariffs, what do they mean and not mean for Trex's business?

Bryan Fairbanks: We are fortunate. We are primarily a North American-produced company, I should say, even more so in United States. About 5% of our total cost of goods sold are going to be potentially impacted by tariffs. Now, that's a little bit larger number than our direct manufacturing. The reason that I put a little bit more in there, we buy some railing from overseas, so that will be tariffable coming out of some Asian countries. But there's a whole indirect purchasing side of the business. Think about gloves. Think about safety glasses. Virtually all of those are manufactured in Asia somewhere. Even though the rates have come down, there still appears to be there's going to be a tariff on those products out there. Small motors, small maintenance things that we keep on the shelf. Those are things that are extensively produced outside the country. Even when you are primarily a US manufacturer, we are not going to be immune from these tariffs. We'll start to see the impact on the direct purchasing over the next quarter or so. We can easily manage that. The part of it, that's the indirect. We can also easily manage it because of the dollar value of it. But I think it's one of the pieces that the media misses a little bit right now of these longer term indirect effects that we're going to see with this tariff, whether it just stays at 10% or whether it's 25 or 35%, it just really comes down to the magnitude of what it's going to be. But overall, I'm very comfortable where we are, our ability to be able to mitigate it. Our supply chain team has already done a great job in identifying where they're coming from, being able to negotiate mitigating strategies with our suppliers and understanding what piece of that will be flowing through the Trex.

Sanmeet Deo: Do you find that you're able to pass on that pricing, even if it's a minimal amount to your customers and is there a resistance to it?

Bryan Fairbanks: We have not passed along any of that pricing as of yet. I've told our customers that we're going to take a little bit more conservative approach on this than many of our competitors are. I've felt that with this whole tariff regime coming in place, there was going to be a lot of moving parts on it. To immediately jump and say, you're going to take 10%, 15%, 20%, whatever the number is, the chances of being wrong are pretty high. You might have to go back out. You might have to rescind that pricing again. What I've communicated to our channel is that we're going to see how this all comes together and understand what the real long-term numbers are going to be. How much can we mitigate through negotiations with the channels that we operate within how much of it at the end of the day will pass through to our income statement? Then, of course, we will look at pricing to be able to offset that along the way. But we're taking a little bit of a step back and waiting to see where this all settles out.

Sanmeet Deo: Now that we've set the stage and the stage is made of Trex decking, of course, it's time to talk a little bit about the bigger picture. a lot of talk about a potential recession on and off talk. We're seeing some slowdown in the housing market. How does Trex navigate this potential recession scenario or in housing slowdown? How's it done in the past with similar slowdowns?

Bryan Fairbanks: I think we can just look over the past couple of years. Repair and remodel has slowed as well as the new home side of things, that's been stable, but we're still well below where we need to be from a replacement cycle, and then existing home sales continue to lag where they need to be. I was really hoping this year to see the existing home sales increase considerably. That does tend to be a driver of repair and remodel spend. If we look historically around recessionary time periods, Trex has tended to perform considerably better than rest of repair and remodel. Part of that is because Wood decks are always falling apart. It doesn't matter what the economy is going to be. People will need to replace those decks. The other thing is, our consumer does tend to be a little bit better off from a financial perspective. Our average entry-level consumer $100,000, $125,000 family income at that entry level, and at our more premium products, moving up $150,000 family income beyond that. We operate at a little bit higher level from what many organizations operate in. I think probably thing that's most exciting for me is that we've been in a cycle now that people have been underinvesting in their existing homes since the end of 2022. End of 2024, we hit the projected low spot about $1 per square foot of livable space. On average, that repair and remodel rate should be closer to $1.26 per square foot. You've got '22, '23, '24. All of those years have been underinvested, and Zonda Economics makes the projection that by 2027 time frame, we'll be back to that average again. That's just back to the average.

Now you have to catch up for all of that underinvestment that we've had for the prior three years. That's why I'm pretty excited about the marketplace. There's a lot of other noise out there the consumer has to deal with, but the underlying piece of it that's going to generate the demand that is going to be there. We just have to work our way through this short term here and get the consumer feeling a little bit better about making those investments into their home.

Andy Cross: Bryan, my follow-up and my last question is just one thing that we should, as investors, continue to watch going forward when it comes to Trex?

Bryan Fairbanks: Trex has been in a trading range now for the better part of a couple years. I think you'll see a lot of repair and remodel, a lot of building product type companies have been in that. Even if we look outside of the magnificent seven, that's where the largest piece of the growth in the market has come from. As we start to see some of these economic metrics come back, we will start to see a broader expansion of valuations in these companies. Our company we're trading at a lower multiple than we have in a considerable period of time. When we start to see some of the general economic indicators pick back up again and we start to see that higher level of growth, we have the profitability, and I think the stock will be back off to the races again. Pretty excited about that. I'm more excited because of that pent-up demand. If we didn't have that out there, I'd be a little bit probably less sure about it, but because of that extensive pent-up demand, and that we will see existing home sales begin to expand over the next couple of years, great opportunity at this point.

Dylan Lewis: Listeners, unlike Bryan Fairbanks, I do not have a track deck, so my summer prep involves a bit more work, and I've got that to look forward to this weekend. If you're a Motley Fool premium member, you've got more of that conversation to look forward to. You can catch Andy and Sanmeet's entire convo with Bryan Fairbanks over in our video hub and plenty more conversations on our Fool 24 member live stream. If you want to become a Motley Fool member, you can join Stock Advisor at fool.com/signup. Coming up after the break, Jason Moser and Bill Mann join me again to talk about the stocks on their radar this week. Stay right here. You're listening to Motley Fool Money.

As always, people on the program may have interest in the stocks they talk about, and the Motley Fool may have formal recommendations for or against, so don't buy or sell anything based solely on what you here. All personal finance content follows Motley Fool editorial standards. It's not approved by advertisers. Advertisements are sponsored content provided for informational purposes only. If you listen to the podcast version of this, you can check out our full advertising disclosure in the show notes. I'm Dylan Lewis, and Bill, I think you might have a thing or two to say, as well.

Bill Mann: I serve as chief investment strategists at Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC, an affiliate of The Motley Fool. While affiliated, MFAM is a separate and independently regulated entity. None of the investment decisions made at MFAM involve individuals from the Motley Fool's Media or business operations. As you know, Dylan, all of Motley Fool's Money management operates independently in this way.

Dylan Lewis: I appreciate you clarifying that, Bill. We are back. This is Motley Fool Money. Before we get over to our radar stock segment, as we usually do, I have a quick programming note. This will be my last show in the host seat for Motley Fool Money. It has been an honor and a joy to sit here working with our in-house analysts like Bill and Jason, and our engineers, Dan and Rick, on the show each week. Almost 11 years ago, I came to the Fool as a freshly minted college graduate armed with a finance and journalism degree and some vague sense of how that might be useful for myself and for the world. The Fool has been a tremendous place to be turned loose and work on that. I'm grateful to all my colleagues, to Tom and David Gardner for letting me be a part of TMF's voice out here, and I feel very lucky that no matter what's been going on my life, each week, I've had the chance to talk to folks and make sense of what's going on in the market and what's going on in the world. Listeners, I hope you've enjoyed our conversations as much as I've enjoyed having them. While I'm heading out, the show goes on. Motley Fool Money will continue next week, and I will be one of the dozens tuning in.

Bill Mann: [laughs] I have two things to say about that. Number 1, it's been a privilege to work with you. Number 2, Jason, you know he said my name first.

Jason Moser: I, too. Well, age before beauty. Dylan, really quickly, you said the word, it's been an honor. I've known you ever since you've been here, and I really enjoyed working with you. I'm going to miss you, but also know you're going to light the world on fire in whatever way you choose.

Dylan Lewis: That bit of sentimentality out of the way, let's get out-of-stocks on our radar. Our man behind the glass, Dan Boyd, is going to hit you with a question. Bill, you're up first. What are you looking at this week?

Bill Mann: We're going to talk about Mr. Toad's wild ride here and PDD group, which is Ticker PDD, Pinduoduo, a Chinese company that is the parent company of, among other things, Temu. We are going to hear from them finally how the tariff regime has been impacting them, how the reduction in loopholes regarding drop shipping into the United States has affected them. I would imagine that it is overstated what has happened to this company. I suspect they're going to have a report that is better than we anticipate.

Dylan Lewis: Dan, a question or a comment, perhaps, about Pinduoduo. Ticker, PDD.

Dan Boyd: How much of their business is Temu because Temu is generously a steaming pile of crap when it comes to what it offers. I'm just curious about that.

Bill Mann: It is a fairly large component of their business. It is a larger component of their business outside of the United States versus inside of it, which I think is the more important part, and I will leave the editorializing of their business and their products to Mr. Dan Boyd.

Dylan Lewis: Jason, I think you might have an easy case to make this week. What is on your radar?

Jason Moser: It's a company I have not really followed very closely, but as a wearer of eyeglasses, I think I'm going to start paying a little closer attention. That's Warby Parker. Ticker is WRBY. Now, Dylan, when Google Glass first came out over 10 years ago, it was revolutionary, but it didn't really work out. It didn't live up to the hype and ultimately fizzle out. But technology has made a lot of progress, and now the company is going to give it another shot by partnering up with Warby Parker to roll out a new series of smart glasses, very similar to what we're seeing with Meta and its partnership with Ray-Ban. But the new specs will be built on top of Android XR and will include Google Gemini that users can speak with to actually use the devices. Google has committed just a modest $150 million on their part, a little bit more meaningful for Warby Parker, of course. That'll get the ball rolling, and those are expected to come out here sometime after 2025.

Dylan Lewis: Dan, a question about Warby Parker. Ticker, WRBY.

Dan Boyd: I had glasses from Warby Parker before, and they were pretty good. But then I wanted to get another pair. This is a year later or something. They were like, no, you have to go to an optometrist first. I was like, don't you guys have my terrible eyes on file? Can't you just give me the same glasses as you did last time? They're like, no, you need to go to a doctor first. I've never used them again. I guess that's how it works.

Jason Moser: Geez. At some point, doesn't that prescription expire, and you have to have something updated?

Dan Boyd: They have something on file. If I tell them I want the glasses, why can't they just give me the glasses?

Jason Moser: They're looking out for your best interests. Boyd, anti-medicine.

Dylan Lewis: He's not a fan of extra friction in the process. Dan, which one's going on your watchlist this week? I don't know which way you're going to go. Hey, they both stink, but we'll go to Pinduoduo. Dan, appreciate you weighing in. Jason, Bill, appreciate you guys being here, bringing your radar stocks. That's going to do it for this week's Motley Fool radio show. The show is mixed by Dan Boyd. I'm Dylan Lewis. Thanks for listening. We'll see you next time.

