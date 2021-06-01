It's Unlikely That Watsco, Inc.'s (NYSE:WSO) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

CEO Albert Nahmad has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 07 June 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For Albert Nahmad Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Watsco, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$10b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$11m for the year to December 2020. That's a slight decrease of 4.6% on the prior year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$375k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$4.2m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Watsco, Inc. pays Albert Nahmad north of the industry median. Furthermore, Albert Nahmad directly owns US$491m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$375k US$580k 4% Other US$10m US$11m 96% Total Compensation US$11m US$11m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 24% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 76% of the pie. Watsco has chosen to walk a path less trodden, opting to compensate its CEO with less of a traditional salary and more non-salary rewards over the last year. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Watsco, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Watsco, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 8.7% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 6.9%.

We're not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but we're happy with the modest EPS growth. Considering these factors we'd say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Watsco, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Watsco, Inc. for providing a total return of 76% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Watsco prefers rewarding its CEO through non-salary benefits. Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Watsco that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: Watsco is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

