It's Unlikely That The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:GS) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

CEO David Solomon has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 29 April 2021. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$121b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$24m over the year to December 2020. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$2.0m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$13m. This suggests that David Solomon is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, David Solomon holds US$43m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$2.0m US$2.0m 8% Other US$22m US$23m 92% Total Compensation US$24m US$25m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 12% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 88% of the pie. Goldman Sachs Group pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 56% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 48%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 50%, over three years, would leave most The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 4 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

