It's Unlikely That The CEO Of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

The underwhelming share price performance of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 18 June 2021 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

Comparing Precipio, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Precipio, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$87m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$452k for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 52% over the year before. In particular, the salary of US$261.2k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$381k. This suggests that Precipio remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Ilan Danieli also holds US$86k worth of Precipio stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$261k US$250k 58% Other US$191k US$48k 42% Total Compensation US$452k US$298k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 19% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 81% of the pie. Precipio pays out 58% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Precipio, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Precipio, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 124% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 85% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Precipio, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -47% over three years, Precipio, Inc. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. In our study, we found 5 warning signs for Precipio you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

