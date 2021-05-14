It's Unlikely That Shareholders Will Increase HealthStream, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HSTM) Compensation By Much This Year

Performance at HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has not been particularly rosy recently and shareholders will likely be holding CEO Bobby Frist and the board accountable for this. The next AGM coming up on 20 May 2021 will be a chance for shareholders to have their concerns addressed by the board, challenge management on company strategy and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may help change the company's future prospects. The data we gathered below shows that CEO compensation looks acceptable for now.

How Does Total Compensation For Bobby Frist Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, HealthStream, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$825m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$577k over the year to December 2020. That's slightly lower by 6.5% over the previous year. We note that the salary of US$345.1k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$400m and US$1.6b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$3.2m. Accordingly, HealthStream pays its CEO under the industry median. Moreover, Bobby Frist also holds US$145m worth of HealthStream stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$345k US$342k 60% Other US$232k US$275k 40% Total Compensation US$577k US$617k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 14% of total compensation represents salary and 86% is other remuneration. HealthStream is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

HealthStream, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, HealthStream, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 4.6% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 1.5%.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has HealthStream, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 4.6% over three years, many shareholders in HealthStream, Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) in HealthStream we think you should know about.

