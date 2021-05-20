It's Unlikely That Shareholders Will Increase FFBW, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FFBW) Compensation By Much This Year

Under the guidance of CEO Ed Schaefer, FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) has performed reasonably well recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 26 May 2021. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

How Does Total Compensation For Ed Schaefer Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that FFBW, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$76m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$401k for the year to December 2020. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. We note that the salary portion, which stands at US$250.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$534k. From this we gather that Ed Schaefer is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Ed Schaefer directly owns US$866k worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$250k US$243k 62% Other US$151k US$147k 38% Total Compensation US$401k US$390k 100%

On an industry level, total compensation is equally proportioned between salary and other compensation, that is, they each represent approximately 50% of the total compensation. FFBW is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at FFBW, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, FFBW, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 55% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 15%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has FFBW, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

FFBW, Inc. has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 2.1%, over three years. It would be nice to see that metric improve in the future. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Despite the pleasing results, we still think that any proposed increases to CEO compensation will be examined based on a case by case basis and linked to performance outcomes.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 1 warning sign for FFBW that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: FFBW is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

