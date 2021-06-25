It's Unlikely That Quest Resource Holding Corporation's (NASDAQ:QRHC) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

Under the guidance of CEO S. Hatch, Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) has performed reasonably well recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 01 July 2021. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For S. Hatch Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Quest Resource Holding Corporation has a market capitalization of US$115m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$862k over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 11% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$339k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$508k. Hence, we can conclude that S. Hatch is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, S. Hatch also holds US$130k worth of Quest Resource Holding stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$339k US$331k 39% Other US$523k US$445k 61% Total Compensation US$862k US$775k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 24% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 76% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Quest Resource Holding pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Quest Resource Holding Corporation's Growth Numbers

Quest Resource Holding Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 127% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 11% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Quest Resource Holding Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Quest Resource Holding Corporation for providing a total return of 209% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Quest Resource Holding that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

