It's Unlikely That Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated's (NYSE:JLL) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

CEO Christian Ulbrich has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 27 May 2021. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For Christian Ulbrich Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a market capitalization of US$10b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$8.4m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 9.4% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$585k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$2.5m. This suggests that Christian Ulbrich is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, Christian Ulbrich holds US$16m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$585k US$1.0m 7% Other US$7.8m US$8.3m 93% Total Compensation US$8.4m US$9.3m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 29% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 71% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Jones Lang LaSalle allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated's Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 12% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 15% over the previous year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 20% over three years, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Jones Lang LaSalle that investors should look into moving forward.

