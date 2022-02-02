It's Unlikely That First Savings Financial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FSFG) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

Under the guidance of CEO Larry Myers, First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 08 February 2022. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For Larry Myers Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$186m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.1m for the year to September 2021. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$338k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$100m and US$400m had a median total CEO compensation of US$754k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. pays Larry Myers north of the industry median. Moreover, Larry Myers also holds US$11m worth of First Savings Financial Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$338k US$288k 31% Other US$756k US$839k 69% Total Compensation US$1.1m US$1.1m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 42% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 58% of the pie. First Savings Financial Group sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc.'s Growth

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 30% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 26%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 60%, over three years, would leave most First Savings Financial Group, Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for First Savings Financial Group (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

